Awards for bookworms

ABOUT 50 children have received medals and certificates after taking part in a summer reading challenge at Wargrave library.

This year’s theme was “Space Chase” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Children aged four to 11 were required to borrow and read six books from the library over the summer and earn stickers along the way.

Councillor Parry Batth, executive member for leisure and environment at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “Well done to all of the children who took part and a huge thank you to all those volunteers who helped so many children complete the challenge.

“I am also thrilled that so many children have signed up to become new members of our libraries over the summer and I hope the reading challenge has inspired them to enjoy reading more than ever.”

Across the borough, more than 2,000, prizes were presented, while 113,291 items were checked out during the challenge.