Boy, nine, who taught himself how to play chess plays in competition

A BOY from Henley who taught himself to play chess just one year ago took part in his second major competition.

Theo Khoury, nine, came 11th out of 53 contestants in the under-10s age group at the national final of the Delancey UK Schools Chess Challenge in Daventry.

The youngster, who attends Valley Road Primary School, won three out of seven “rapid play” matches in which players had less than an hour to make all their moves.

He qualified after coming joint first in the under-nines age group at the regional final in May.

His parents Wadih and Jessamine are proud he took part and say he did well because, unlike in the previous round, most of his rivals were a year older.

The tournament included a live commentary and when Theo was introduced, the commentators discussed the Henley Standard’s story about his career which was published on the Friday beforehand.

Mrs Khoury said: “He was very happy and had fun taking part. He was talking about his opponents and all the moves they made afterwards.

“It was a good opportunity for him to meet other children who play at a high level and he managed to defeat some stronger players, which he was pleased with. We were already incredibly impressed that he’d even qualified and he did well against some incredible players.”

The tournament followed his victory in the under-nines age group at the British Chess Championships in Torquay in July, which will see him compete for England in an international match of his choice.

Theo, who has an 11-year-old brother Alexandre, taught himself to play late last summer using tutorial videos on YouTube and books purchased by his family. He is now coached by Dino Sujoldzic, of Caversham.

He first took part in a series of smaller chess tournaments, including one organised by his school, before going for the British championships. When he won, he showed his trophy to the rest of the school during an assembly.