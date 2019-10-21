War victim memorial

A WREATH of knitted poppies will be displayed at Sonning Common village hall on Remembrance Sunday to honour a resident who was killed in the Falklands War.

Pte Fred Slough, 19, a paratrooper in the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment, died during the British troops’ final assault on Port Stanley on June 14, 1982, only hours before Argentina surrendered.

He grew up in Baskerville Road with his parents Margaret and Dennis and four siblings and attended Chiltern Edge School.

All are welcome at the hall in Wood Lane, from 10.30am to 12.30pm to pay their respects. Tea and coffees will be available.