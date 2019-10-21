Benefit boot camp

A FITNESS workshop will be held in Gallowstree Common to help a tradesman replace his stolen tools.

Raise the Bar Bootcamps is to stage the event at Bishopswood Sports Ground, in Horsepond Road, on Sunday at 2pm.

Participants, who must be over 16, will complete body weight and barbell exercises and pay £10 each.

The proceeds will go to Matthew Martin, of Lea Road, Sonning Common, whose wife Abby takes part in its classes there.

Mr Martin, a carpenter, plumber and plasterer, had tools worth £10,000 stolen from his Ford Transit while it was parked outside a relative’s house in Luker Avenue, Henley, last month.