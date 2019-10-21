Monday, 21 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Benefit boot camp

A FITNESS workshop will be held in Gallowstree Common to help a tradesman replace his stolen tools. 

Raise the Bar Bootcamps is to stage the event at Bishopswood Sports Ground, in Horsepond Road, on Sunday at 2pm.

Participants, who must be over 16, will complete body weight and barbell exercises and pay £10 each.

The proceeds will go to Matthew Martin, of Lea Road, Sonning Common, whose wife Abby takes part in its classes there.

Mr Martin, a carpenter, plumber and plasterer, had tools worth £10,000 stolen from his Ford Transit while it was parked outside a relative’s house in Luker Avenue, Henley, last month.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33