Clothing cash

Monday, 21 October 2019
SONNING Common Pre-School received £62 for donating second-hand clothes to a fund-raising scheme.
The Grove Road school gave 155kg of clothing to Bag2School, which collects old items from schools, businesses, community groups, councils and charities and sells them to importers and wholesalers in Europe, Africa and Asia.
It has paid schools and other organisations a total of £32million since it was established in 1999.
21 October 2019
