Monday, 21 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Clothing cash

SONNING Common Pre-School received £62 for donating second-hand clothes to a fund-raising scheme.

The Grove Road school gave 155kg of clothing to Bag2School, which collects old items from schools, businesses, community groups, councils and charities and sells them to importers and wholesalers in Europe, Africa and Asia.

It has paid schools and other organisations a total of £32million since it was established in 1999.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33