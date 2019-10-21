Floral station

Monday, 21 October 2019

A GROUP of residents has planted flowers at Wargrave station thanks to a £250 grant from the parish council.

Members of the Wargrave User Group have also fitted double-box planters to the railings, which were funded by Great Western Railway.

The passenger campaign group received £500 funding from GWR and also persuaded the company to repair the dilapidated shelter and install a village noticeboard on the railings.

