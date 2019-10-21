Floral station

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
A GROUP of residents has planted flowers at Wargrave station thanks to a £250 grant from the parish council.
Members of the Wargrave User Group have also fitted double-box planters to the railings, which were funded by Great Western Railway.
The passenger campaign group received £500 funding from GWR and also persuaded the company to repair the dilapidated shelter and install a village noticeboard on the railings.
21 October 2019
More News:
Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say