Boy King of the Alps

A BOY from Henley completed three bicycle rides in the Alps featured in the Tour de France.

Felix Richardson, 11, of Deanfield Avenue, was accompanied by his father Matt.

The pair had cycled together in the region for the first time last year and Felix, who enjoys watching the tour, persuaded his father to take him on some of the routes and reach the top of some “really big mountains”.

The pair spent the first day of their trip near Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne in order to acclimatise to the altitude.

The next day they rode up the combined Col du Télégraphe and Col du Galibier, which is considered to be one of the hardest cycling climbs in the world.

The former is a pass into a valley containing the town of Valloire, the finish of stage 18 of this year’s Tour de France, and provides access up to the latter, one of the highest mountain passes in the Alps.

It’s a 35km ride to the top with an ascent of just under 2,000m up to an altitude of 2,642m. The road from Valloire has an average gradient of 6.9 per cent.

Mr Richardson said Felix attacked the lower slopes and he kept having to tell him to hold back because he was worried he wouldn’t make it.

In fact, Felix rode from Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne to the top of Col du Galibier in just over four hours.

The following day the pair tackled Col de la Madeleine at an altitude of 1,993m.

They rode for 19.3km on an average gradient of eight per cent and climbed 1,522m.

Mr Richardson said: “It was incredibly steep and hot during the early part of the climb and we were tired from the previous day.

“Despite this, I was amazed at how Felix wanted to keep going and he kept climbing for three hours. It was relentless and so was he.”

The next day they drove to Bonneval-sur-Arc and cycled up Col de l’Iseran, the highest pass in the Alps, at an altitude of 2,770m.

Stage 19 of this year’s Tour de France was stopped there due to hail storms and a landslide.

The pair cycled 13.4km at an average gradient of 7.3 per cent.

On the final day, they visited a bicycle shop in Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne and Felix picked out a white jersey listing all the climbs he had completed, including the Alpe d’Huez and Col de la Croix-de-Fer, which he did in May last year.

He said: “It’s pretty amazing for me because I don’t think many people my age have done something like this. It’s great to have completed some of the rides on this year’s tour.

“It was also great fun chatting with my dad as we climbed further and further up. We talked about philosophy and politics, which I’m really interested in, and it’s great physical exercise.

“My dad encouraged me to keep on going. He helped me maintain my rhythm, holding me back so I didn’t spend all my energy and had some left for the end. When you start at the bottom the first thing you see is all these mountains around you and think ‘gosh, they’re very high’.

“When you get halfway up you are looking down and maybe you can see some small towns and villages which look like a model you could be playing with.

“It gets colder as you go up as well. It was freezing on the last day. You have to keep telling yourself to keep going because otherwise if you just stop and say ‘I can’t do this anymore’ you won’t be able to continue.

“After you have done all that climbing you are very motivated to do more. I have always liked cycling and when I was very young I used to watch the Tour de France every year.”

Mr Richardson added: “I have done these climbs before and I try to get to the Alps every year. They are some of the most beautiful road journeys you can do.

“This time it was absolutely stunning. It was incredibly enjoyable and Felix exceeded my expectations. He performed really well and was smiling at the top of the mountains.”