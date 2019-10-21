Chess result

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
A STORY in last week’s Henley Standard incorrectly reported that Theo Khoury, nine, from Henley, came 29th in his age group at the national finals of the Delancey UK Schools Chess Challenge.
In fact, he was seeded 29th but finished in 11th position. We apologise for the error and any embarrassment caused.
21 October 2019
More News:
Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say