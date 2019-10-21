Monday, 21 October 2019

Chess result

A STORY in last week’s Henley Standard incorrectly reported that Theo Khoury, nine, from Henley, came 29th in his age group at the national finals of the Delancey UK Schools Chess Challenge.

In fact, he was seeded 29th but finished in 11th position. We apologise for the error and any embarrassment caused.

