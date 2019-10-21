Postman receives top prize again

A RETIRED postal worker has won the title of Henley’s best garden for the second time in three years.

Keith Thatcher was awarded the prize for best patio garden with flowers as well as best garden overall in the Gardens of Henley Awards, which were presented at the town hall on Wednesday last week.

The 68-year-old has lived at the same property in Market Place since he was three but only discovered a love of horticulture following the death of his mother Marjorie in 2015.

His courtyard garden consists mainly of potted plants with a single flower bed but he has built stages to create multiple levels of colours featuring clematis, honeysuckle, jasmine and hebe, among other plants.

The judges from Henley in Bloom said: “This is a real ‘wow’ garden hiding behind a wattle fence with a huge variety of unusual plants and evergreens.

“In front of the fence and the house is a further collection of plants, giving loads of colour and interest.

“Keith is very knowledgeable about his beloved plants and also waters and cares for the entire area beside the barn.”

Mr Thatcher, who admitted he didn’t know the names of half his plants when he won the top award in 2017, said: “I’m very pleased to have won again.

“The house used to be my mother’s and the garden never used to look like it does now. I’ve built it up over many years and it’s an ongoing project.

“I don’t often sit outside but I love looking at it from indoors. It’s nice to watch all the wildlife — you get blackbirds, finches, sparrows, robins and all kinds.

“The amount of time I spend gardening varies with the season but in the summer I sometimes spend two hours a day or more. It’s a lovely way to pass the time.

“These awards are great because it’s worth recognising the importance of gardening and the effort that people put in.”

Mr Thatcher, who worked at the postal sorting office in Reading Road, Henley, before retiring in 2014, was presented with his gold certificate by Vincent Rose, director of awards sponsor Southern Plant & Tool Hire.

He also received a trowel from veteran singer Vince Hill, from Shiplake, a long-standing supporter of the awards.

The other winners included Leah Gomersall, of Luker Avenue, who won gold in lawn gardens with flowers.

The 65-year-old had won the category several times previously and was the overall champion in 2012.

Judges called her garden an “insect and small animal paradise” with “a huge variety of different and clever planting… something different around every corner.”

Pat Main won the communal areas category for his overhaul of the green space in The Close, where he lives, with silver gilt.

He created a small park with paths and handrails to improve accessibility for the residents, which the judges said was “neat and peaceful”.

Gold in the groups of houses category went to numbers 56 to 68 in Greys Hill, which are nicknamed “Little Chelsea” for their large number of hanging baskets, climbers, pots and windowboxes.

The Saracen’s Head in Greys Road was named pub of the year for the first time since 2015.

Mel Roberson, who has run the Brakspear pub with her husband Colin for 22 years, received a certificate for best front garden and the shield for the overall winner.

The pub had eight hanging baskets, eight windowboxes and several large planters, all filled with petunias, surfinias, fuchsias, busy Lizzies, geraniums and lobelias in a range of colours. Mrs Roberson grew some of the plants from seed. Judges praised the use of pollinators and said the display had a very high impact and originality.

Mrs Roberson said: “I was very pleased to win, although I would do this regardless of the competition. It’s lovely to be out watering the plants in the summer because you get lots of lovely comments from passers-by and the customers love it.

“All the pubs in Henley go to a great deal of effort so you can never be sure of winning — the standard is very high.”

The certificate for best back garden went to the Argyll in Market Place, which the judges said had a good variety of pollution-absorbing plants and made good use of limited space.

The Catherine Notaras conservation and wildlife habitat award was presented to Helen Midford, of St Mary’s Close, who planted her garden with hedges and fruiting plants that attract birds.

The “on the spot” award for best garden spotted while out and about was presented to Roger and Susan Goodall, of Harpsden Road, by judge Michaela Clarke.

Jill Abbink, of Station Road, was named gardening buddy of the year and a speech of thanks was given in her absence by fellow “buddy” Jan Sutton, who was also a judge.

The others judges were Liz Hodgkin, who runs the Gardening Buddies, Bloom committee members Tuc Ahmad, Caroline Langler and Phil Simms, deputy editor of the Henley Standard, and Kyle Dowling, of the town council’s parks services team.

Awards were also presented on behalf of the Henley Allotments Association. The winners were Nigel Rogers (best newcomer at Greencroft allotments), Heather Dixon (best newcomer at Watermans allotments), Andrew Hawkins (best plot at Greencroft) and David Keats (best plot at Watermans).

Mick Blackall and Tony Robinson won the joint Henley in Bloom and allotments association award for most community-minded plot holder.

The awards were presented by Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, and vice-chairman and town councillor Kellie Hinton,

Councillor Eggleton urged more people to enter the awards.

“As this year’s entries show, you don’t need a big garden. It’s just about doing something creative with the space you’ve got,” he said.

He thanked Councillor Hinton, the town council’s adminstrator Becky Walker and the parks services staff.

Cllr Hinton said: “It has been another fabulous year with the usual high calibre of entries.

“This year we allowed people to nominate others and that meant there were more people at the ceremony, which made it even more special.

“You sometimes get people who don’t want to blow their own trumpet but their friends or relatives think they’re doing a great job and they’re usually right.”

The runners-up were as follows:

Pubs — the Three Horseshoes, Reading Road (front garden), the Row Barge, West Street (back garden)

Patio garden with flowers — Jill Richardson, Milton Close (highly commended), John and Marlene Mahoney, Ravenscroft Road (bronze), Eva Ricketts, King’s Road (bronze), Steve Huyton, Queen Close (silver), Caroline Chisholm, Ancastle Green (silver gilt)

Lawn garden with flowers — Jo Andrews, Gainsborough Road (highly commended), Ron and Mary Jacobs, St Katherine’s Road (silver gilt), Duncan Berrell, Gainsborough Hill (silver gilt), Christina Maloney, Mount View (silver gilt)

Communal areas — Northfield End green (special mention), entrance to the Gainsborough estate (silver)

Groups of houses — Numbers 1 to 9 odds, Northfield End (special mention), numbers 126, 132, 142, 148 and 176 Reading Road (special mention), numbers 8, 12, 16, 24, 26 and 30, Wilson Avenue (special mention), numbers 112 to 116, Mount View (silver).