Health course

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
A TWO-day mental health “first aid” course will be held at Badgemore Park in Henley on November 20 and 21.
Participants will learn to spot warning signs of mental health problems and the skills to respond in a crisis.
For more information, email katy@katydickie.com
28 October 2019
More News:
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
POLL: Have your say