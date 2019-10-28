Firm sponsors river trips for SEN children

CHILDREN with special educational needs are being given river trips in Henley thanks to a local business.

IBS Office Solutions, which has offices in Badgemore, is supporting the Museum on Thames initiative by paying for the children’s outings.

The educational project is run by the Rivertime Boat Trust and the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows. It was launched in 2013 and has benefited more than 400 children to date.

Helen Cook, head of learning at the museum, said: “This is a unique experience combining interactive museum workshops with a boat trip to enhance learning about the river and its wildlife.

“There is no other initiative like this in the UK and we are delighted to be a part of something so special.

“The support of IBS has been invaluable and we have reached groups from across this region as well as London, Hampshire and Surrey.”

The trust operates an adapted river cruiser, Rivertime, which can accommodate 12 passengers and up to five wheelchairs. It has taken more than 20,000 people on trips over the past 20 years.

Caleb Southwell, managing director of IBS, said: “We are very proud of our partnership and delighted to be supporting two very worthwhile local charities.”

Pictured are Caleb Southwell, museum director Dr Sarah Posey and Rivertime skipper Lucy Herbert with children from the Philip Southcote School in Weybridge.