Monday, 28 October 2019

Decked out

EVERY room of the main house at Greys Court is to be decorated for Christmas.

The National Trust, which owns the Tudor house and gardens near Rotherfield Greys, will be putting up fir trees, thousands of festive lights and other items.

These will be up from December 1 to January 6 and volunteers will bake Christmas recipes in the kitchen.

