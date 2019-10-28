Plastic pledge

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
A MOTION in support of eradicating single-use plastic in Henley has been passed by the town council.
It was proposed by Councillor Laurence Plant, who said the town should try to secure accreditation from marine conservation charity and campaign group Surfers Against Sewage.
Accreditation does not mean there would be no disposable plastic but that businesses would have to avoid handing out plastic bags and the town as a whole would have to meet targets.
The council will also review its own consumption of single-use plastic.
28 October 2019
More News:
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
POLL: Have your say