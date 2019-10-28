Monday, 28 October 2019

Plastic pledge

A MOTION in support of eradicating single-use plastic in Henley has been passed by the town council.

It was proposed by Councillor Laurence Plant, who said the town should try to secure accreditation from marine conservation charity and campaign group Surfers Against Sewage.

Accreditation does not mean there would be no disposable plastic but that businesses would have to avoid handing out plastic bags and the town as a whole would have to meet targets.

The council will also review its own consumption of single-use plastic.

