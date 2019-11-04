Do you need a safe space?

ELEVEN organisations in Henley have signed up to provide a safe place for people who feel lost, worried or threatened.

The Safe Places scheme is supported by the South and Vale Community Safety Partnership, Oxfordshire Family Support Network, Age UK Oxfordshire and Oxfordshire fire and rescue service.

The premises are Asquiths in New Street, Boots in Bell Street, the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Costa Coffee in Duke Street, the d:two café in Upper Market Place, Henley leisure centre in Gillotts Lane, Henley library in Ravenscroft Road, the town hall in Market Place, Robinson Sherston estate agents in Bell Street, the Bell Surgery, off York Road, and Waitrose, off King’s Road. They will display a Safe Places logo in their window.