Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Do you need a safe space?

ELEVEN organisations in Henley have signed up to provide a safe place for people who feel lost, worried or threatened.

The Safe Places scheme is supported by the South and Vale Community Safety Partnership, Oxfordshire Family Support Network, Age UK Oxfordshire and Oxfordshire fire and rescue service.

The premises are Asquiths in New Street, Boots in Bell Street, the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Costa Coffee in Duke Street, the d:two café in Upper Market Place, Henley leisure centre in Gillotts Lane, Henley library in Ravenscroft Road, the town hall in Market Place, Robinson Sherston estate agents in Bell Street, the Bell Surgery, off York Road, and Waitrose, off King’s Road. They will display a Safe Places logo in their window.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33