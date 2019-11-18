Village ‘no’ to plastic

A WORKING party has been set up to help Sonning Common become plastic-free.

The parish council wants to encourage the community to achieve plastic-free accreditation from campaign group Surfers Against Sewage.

Accreditation does not mean that there would be no disposable plastic in the village but businesses would have to avoid handing out plastic bags and the village would have to meet other targets.

Lyndsay Henderson, who runs green campaign group Eco SoCo and will be on the working party, said: “The important thing is to help people realise their plastic-free options and embedding it across the village.

“Tackling the plastic problem isn’t going to solve climate change but it’s a stepping stone.”