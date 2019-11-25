Monday, 25 November 2019

Netball club scoops community award

THE Shiplake Stars netball club was named community club of the year at the Oxfordshire Sports Awards, which took place at the BMW and Mini factory in Oxford on Friday.

The club, which was founded earlier this year by Juliette Coles and Tamryn Lawrence, was recognised for its contribution to village life. The junior section has doubled in size since the summer. The club now runs sessions for years 2 to 8 every Sunday, which about 70 girls attend. It also organises “walking netball” sessions for older women.

