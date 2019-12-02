Scouts post

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
SCOUTS are once again providing a Christmas card postal service for Wargrave.
Members of 1st Wargrave Scouts will deliver cards within the village during the first and second weekend in December.
People are asked to make a donation of 20p per card, or 15p for senior citizens.
Collection boxes will be at Wargrave library in Church Street as well as Boots and A&I Stores in Victoria Road.
