Monday, 02 December 2019

Scouts post

SCOUTS are once again providing a Christmas card postal service for Wargrave.

Members of 1st Wargrave Scouts will deliver cards within the village during the first and second weekend in December.

People are asked to make a donation of 20p per card, or 15p for senior citizens.

Collection boxes will be at Wargrave library in Church Street as well as Boots and A&I Stores in Victoria Road.

