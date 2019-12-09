Gymnastics club in appeal for £15,000

A GYMNASTICS club is hoping to raise £15,000 next year to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Springbox Gymnastics, which is based at The Henley College’s Rotherfield campus, has grown from 30 to 300 members since it was founded by head coach Caroline Sweetman.

She said: “We are looking to raise £15,000 which will go towards matting, coaching blocks and other items for all classes along with more staff qualifications.

“The club provides exciting, friendly and nurturing lessons at British Gymnastics standards through pre-school, recreational and squad classes.

“We have been so impressed and proud with the gymnasts from the whole club this year.

“Development has been fantastic and it really goes to show how investing in the club and staff qualifications can help us expand and move forward, with the hard work of the gymnasts too.”

Mrs Sweetman has been a qualified coach since 1985 and first started at the Dorian Centre in Sonning Common, now known as Kennylands Gymnastics, before launching Springbox.

The club is planning to organise a number of special events to celebrate its anniversary and would like to hear from anyone with fundraising suggestions.

Sessions are held throughout the week for different age groups, ranging from two to 16 years, with the opportunity to take part in regional competitions.

The club met at Henley leisure centre for six years before moving to its current home in Paradise Road in order to provide more classes.

For more information, visit springboxgymclub.co.uk