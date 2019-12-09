Toys appeal

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
ORGANISERS of the motorcycle toy run from Henley to Oxford Children’s Hospital have renewed their appeal for donations.
They say more are needed before the volunteers set off on the morning of December 14 so a second collection point has opened at the town hall in Market Place in addition to the one at the Tesco supermarket.
Items should be for children of all ages, from newborn to 16.
09 December 2019
More News:
Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say