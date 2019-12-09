Monday, 09 December 2019

Toys appeal

ORGANISERS of the motorcycle toy run from Henley to Oxford Children’s Hospital have renewed their appeal for donations.

They say more are needed before the volunteers set off on the morning of December 14 so a second collection point has opened at the town hall in Market Place in addition to the one at the Tesco supermarket.

Items should be for children of all ages, from newborn to 16.

