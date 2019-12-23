Dads warm up calendar crowd

A GROUP of fathers from Sacred Heart Primary School were among the latest batch of performers at this year’s Henley Living Advent Calendar.

HOT Stuff, which consists of Matt Richardson, Bill Pollard, David Robinson and Daniel Grant, played pop and rock songs in front of the large Christmas tree in Falaise Square on Friday evening.

Their set included Hot Stuff by Donna Summer, Nine to Five by Dolly Parton and All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey.

On Wednesday last week, the choir from Holy Trinity Church performed in the square, singing carols and giving Bible readings about the birth of Jesus.

Performers also included acoustic double-act Abbie Nimmo and Lucy Brewster, whose husband Rev Sam Brewster is minister of the Trinity at Four services at Holy Trinity Church in Henley.

The following night, the cast of the Kenton Theatre’s festive pantomime Sleeping Beauty gave a sneak preview of the show at the venue in New Street. They performed the opening scene and entertained guests with cheesy jokes.

On Saturday night, ukulele group Pure Fluke, featuring singer Sam Brown, from Sonning Common, performed at Henley Cricket Club in Matson Drive. Their set included The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale of New York.

The night raised almost £240, the highest total of any Living Advent Calendar performance at the cricket club since it began nine years ago. On Sunday night, a concert was held at Henley Baptist Church in Upper Market Place with traditional Christmas songs from France and Nepal. This also took a venue record of £160.25.

On Monday night, the Henley Youthful Orchestra performed at Holy Trinity Church in aid of the Henley Youth Festival.

Richard Rodway, the calendar organiser, said: “It has been another fantastic week. We got off to a great start this year and that momentum has carried through. We’re pleased with the quality of the performances and the size of the audiences as well as their generosity.

“We’re on course for another successful year.”

The remaining venues are Market Place (tonight, Friday), Hotel du Vin in New Street (Saturday), Henley Rugby Club (Sunday),

H Café in Market Place (Monday), and St Mary’s Church in Hart Street (Christmas Eve). The half-hour performances start at 6.45pm.