Monday, 13 January 2020

No crossings

THE two railway crossings in Shiplake will be closed to pedestrians from Friday, January 24 for essential maintenance.

The footpath across the main level crossing in Station Road and the pedestrian crossing a short distance to the south will both be shut.

The closure order issued by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, lasts for six months but the work could finish sooner.

