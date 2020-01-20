Good year for trust’s card sales

WARGRAVE Heritage Trust raised £1,500 during 2019 through card sales.

The group took part in the biennial village festival in June and the Cards for Good Causes Christmas campaign in November.

Sales were aided by the trust’s festive greetings card, which was produced by local artist Ben Cook.

His scene of Wargrave’s high street in the snow was based on an image captured by local photographer Tim Hodges.

The trust, which has been producing a Christmas card for the last 15 years, sold 250 packs of Mr Cook’s cards.

The Wargrave Festival committee donated £5,000 to the trust in December.

The trust was established in 1992 to help preserve and improve public buildings in the village and it was registered as a charity two years later.

Wendy Smith, a trustee, said: “It is important to remind people in the village what we do. Many people who have lived here their whole life still don’t know we exist.

“Ben’s card was very popular and sold exceptionally well. It is amazing when you think that cards are not as loved as they used to be.

“We are always looking for younger people who are interested.”