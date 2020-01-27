Monday, 27 January 2020

Hostel fight

A PUBLIC meeting for opponents of the proposed sale of Streatley youth hostel will take place at Goring village hall on Monday, February 10 at 7pm.

It will include a talk by Dr Sarah Steed, whose great-grandmother Florence Reiss gifted the building to the Youth Hostel Association.

The YHA has put it on the market for £950,000 and campaigners fear it could be turned into housing.

