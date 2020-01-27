Hostel fight

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
A PUBLIC meeting for opponents of the proposed sale of Streatley youth hostel will take place at Goring village hall on Monday, February 10 at 7pm.
It will include a talk by Dr Sarah Steed, whose great-grandmother Florence Reiss gifted the building to the Youth Hostel Association.
The YHA has put it on the market for £950,000 and campaigners fear it could be turned into housing.
27 January 2020
More News:
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas ... [more]
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say