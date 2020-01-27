Chinese craft

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of
A FREE drop-in craft workshop with a theme of Chinese New Year will be held at Goring library tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 12.30pm.
On February 6, the library will hold Harry Potter-themed celebrations from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. This is also free but places must be booked on (01491) 873028.
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring.
