Inspiring boss

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
A HENLEY businesswoman has been named one of the UK’s most inspirational female entrepreneurs.
Natalie Hall, founder of coaching and leadership firms Elevate Her and Elevate Leaders, is included in the f:Entrepreneur small business campaign’s second annual #ialso Top 100.
The list honours women whose work inspires others. Ms Hall was included for her approach to supporting female freelancers and combining her business role with being a mother.
27 January 2020
