Broadband service goes live

A BROADBAND internet service which offers download speeds up to 200 times the national average is now available in Henley.

Zzoomm, which is based at The Hub in Station Road, switched on its network on Tuesday and has signed up its first customers.

It is currently available to about 900 out of more than 7,000 households. These are around Fair Mile, Gravel Hill, Greys Road and Blandy Road.

Contractors began laying underground fibre-optic cables in October and will continue around the southern and eastern outskirts of the town before tackling the centre in the spring.

The company offers a fibre connection between households and the main network rather than copper cable, which reduces the maximum speed of regular broadband.

It hopes to serve the whole town by the autumn and expand to other market towns with the aim of serving a million households within the next five years.

A Zzoomm spokesman said: “We’re hoping to be able to serve up to 1,600 properties within the next three or four weeks. We’d like to get most of the work done before July.”