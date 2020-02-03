Class receive £150 towards their library from Rotary

PUPILS in year 5 at Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley received a £150 donation towards their class library.

The money, which was presented by Henley Rotary Club, will go towards either new books and furniture or a subscription to various magazines and newspapers.

Rotarians John Grout and Bridget Collins also handed over six copies of Watch Out!, a guide to life compiled by children at schools in the Thames Valley.

This includes advice on issues such as bullying and friendship as well as diversity and protecting the environment.

Children could be asked to read sections throughout the year as part of their homework.

Mr Grout told the children: “It’s very pleasing for us to be able to help you improve your library and make sure you have the books you want.

“We hope you’ll enjoy reading Watch Out! and will find it a great help. Please make sure you have a look when you can.”

Class teacher Jackie Park said: “This contribution makes all the difference because it’s specifically for our class and allows the children to choose the books so they feel more ownership of them. We’re very thankful for the club’s support.”