Monday, 03 February 2020

Slimming class organiser meets TV personality

Slimming class organiser meets TV personality

A SLIMMING consultant from Henley met comedian and television presenter Alan Carr.

Carole Pritchard, who manages several Slimming World groups in the town, was introduced to him at the annual Slimming World Awards, which took place at the Birmingham International Convention Centre and was hosted by Carr and founding chairwoman Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Ms Pritchard said: “I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and celebrate alongside them when they do.”

