Music school chief wants to bring back youth centre

HENLEY Music School is hoping to find a permanent base as part of plans to bring a youth centre back to the town.

Laura Reineke, who started the school in 2010, wants to expand in order to accept more students and provide a dedicated performance and practice space.

The school, which is a charity that provides tuition to children regardless of their age, ability or background, is currently run from her home in Berkshire Road and has 120 pupils. It costs £60,000 a year to run.

Mrs Reineke, who provides extra-curricular music activities for Henley’s four primaries, has linked up with Deputy Mayor David Eggleton to try to find a suitable location.

He was already working on plans to bring different services under one roof and thought it would make sense to join forces.

Mrs Reineke said: “The plan is to get a shared space for various projects, which would include a music school with a larger and flexible performance space, practice rooms, a recording studio and teaching rooms. This is a project that is badly needed and I think would be beneficial to the whole town. I think the way forward for the high street is to have more shared spaces to get together and socialise.”

She said it was not ideal running the school from home where she lives with her husband Antony, who runs Studio 35 jewellers in Duke Street, and their three children.

Mrs Reineke said: “It is not difficult but it could work much better than it does.

“At the moment, I am paying for separate storage for the instruments and running everything from my home, so it is a bit overrun.

“It would be great to have somewhere where we could teach people during the day.”

She hopes that a “generous local person” might donate a suitable space, preferably in the centre of town.

Mrs Reineke said: “Because we are a charity, we can’t afford to pay for venue hire and that sort of thing. Henley is a great community to live in and the town council has worked really hard in keeping everything together. I think the music school has thrived because the community here is so strong.

“I have raised more than £70,000 this year for Henley Music School. This has all come from local funding bodies and individuals, which is amazing.

“School funding has been slashed time after time and the need for the music school has grown. Now there is no real music teaching taking place in schools and this is something we can’t afford to lose.

“I see this as the way forward, a way of supporting our wonderful local schools and the community as a whole.”

The old youth centre in Deanfield Avenue closed in 2014 after the Thamesfield Youth Association said it could no longer afford the running costs of £45,000 per year.

The association blamed Oxfordshire County Council for the closure after it stopped providing an annual grant.

The site was sold to B & M Care for £3 million and plans to build a care home are being considered by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Councillor Eggleton said: “I have been working on another project that is linked to this. I can’t talk too much about it because it is in the early stages but it is to do with mental health. It is going to be a hub.

“I am linking with several groups to do some sort of project. Everything I am working on is coming together and it seemed to make sense for my idea and Laura’s idea to become one thing. If it supports the youth of Henley then that is the main thing.

“Youth centres used to work many years ago but it has changed. With these kinds of buildings, if you are not getting the full use of them, then you are just throwing money at it. If the building was still there now, I think we could have made full use of its potential.”

If you are able to help, email

henleymusicschool@hotmail.co.uk

• Mrs Reineke is to attempt to swim the English Channel with four friends this summer in a bid to fundraise £8,000 for the music school.