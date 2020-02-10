Closed pub under offer

A VILLAGE pub which has been closed for seven years could soon have a new owner.

The Crown at Nuffield, which was put up for sale by Henley pub company Brakspear for £395,000, is now under offer, according to estate agent Simmons & Sons, who are marketing it.

The pub shut in April 2013 following a series of short-lived tenancies.

The last tenants, Paul and Sallie Adams, stepped down in August 2012 after only eight months in charge.

The Grade II listed brick and flint building was originally offered for £425,000.