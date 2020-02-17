Drivers plea

MORE volunteer drivers are needed to shuttle villagers to events at Goring community centre.

The centre in Station Road lost six volunteers due to ill health last year, meaning those who remain have to make a lot of extra journeys to meet the shortfall.

The team drive people to the centre’s lunch club on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as well as run its information office, which hosts medical equipment loans and other services.

Anyone who can help, even for only a few journeys a year, should call the centre on (01491) 873565 between 10am and noon on weekdays.