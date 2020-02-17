Monday, 17 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drivers plea

MORE volunteer drivers are needed to shuttle villagers to events at Goring community centre.

The centre in Station Road lost six volunteers due to ill health last year, meaning those who remain have to make a lot of extra journeys to meet the shortfall.

The team drive people to the centre’s lunch club on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as well as run its information office, which hosts medical equipment loans and other services.

Anyone who can help, even for only a few journeys a year, should call the centre on (01491) 873565 between 10am and noon on weekdays.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33