Award winner didn’t know she had been nominated

A WOMAN who won a Henley Heroes award last year says others now deserve the same opportunity.

Carolyn Molyneux is urging Henley Standard readers to nominate those who quietly make a difference in the community.

Mrs Molyneux was named fundraiser/volunteer of 2019 for her long-standing commitment to charities including Reverse Rett Syndrome, Sue Ryder and the Henley Regatta for the Disabled.

She also helps organise the Henley Living Advent Calendar and hosts an evening at her business, Delegate Office and Conference Services in Hart Street, as well as helping to run the Christmas and regatta window display competitions. Her award win came was as a surprise as she didn’t even know she had been nominated when she was invited to attend the ceremony.

Mrs Molyneux said: “I was very proud. It’s a real honour because you’ve been nominated by the public so you know you’ve made a genuine difference. I wasn’t planning on attending the ceremony until our town and community manager Helen Barnett said ‘oh, you really must’. I didn’t realise I was in the running until I arrived and everyone was congratulating me.

“People don’t generally put themselves forward for this sort of thing because they’re not in it for the recognition, but it’s lovely to know that the community values what you do.”