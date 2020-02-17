Disabled boy hopes to compete in motorX tournament

THE mother of a boy from Henley is appealing for donations to help him compete in this year’s wheelchair motorX world championships.

Angela Sleet, 44, wants to take her 10-year-old son Ben to the tournament in Fontana, California, in October.

She has raised more than £190 via a GoFundMe page online but needs £3,000 to help pay the travel costs.

Ben, who attends Valley Road Primary School and has spina bifida and hydrocephalus, finished fourth in the children’s division at the world championships in Germany last year.

He dreams of becoming a professional freestyle wheelchair sportsman and spends almost every weekend visiting skate parks across the country with his parents.

He lives with his mother, father Michael, 48, sister Gemma, 24, and brother Liam, 18, in Gainsborough Hill.

Mrs Sleet said: “I do not think words can describe how skating makes him feel. When he went to Germany he met about 30 different people in wheelchairs.

“Seeing them do what they do made Ben feel he could do anything if he puts his mind to it and that he is special and not just someone in a wheelchair that can’t do something.

“He would love to go to California and loves meeting friends. He makes them so easily and he misses them.

“We have never travelled anywhere far because we have not had the money.

“California is going to be more expensive because it’s a longer flight than to

Germany.

“We’ve been going to skate parks to prepare for the championships every weekend and go to RampWorld in Cardiff and Adrenaline Alley in Corby.

“It’s costing us and we are struggling but we have to do it for Ben because it’s what makes him happy.

“It has been hard but we’re getting there and he’s doing really well and making us all proud and we love him to bits and just want him to be happy. He wants to be the best. We just try to help him even if it means we go without.”

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3aXj8IT