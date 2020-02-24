Monday, 24 February 2020

‘Genie’ grows

A DIGITAL community alert service for Goring now has more than 1,000 subscribers.

The Gap Electronic News and Information Exchange, or Genie, was set up by Ron Bridle to rapidly inform fellow villagers of breaking emergencies and also share details of forthcoming events.

Mr Bridle helped to set up the Goring Gap News magazine in the Eighties and then helped run it for 12 years.

His new service is a non-profit community group and also covers South Stoke and Streatley. For more information, visit www.genienews.org

