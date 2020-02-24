Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

HR firm award

A HUMAN resources consultancy based in Goring has been honoured.

HRCentral, of Manor Road, was named Advocate of the Year 2019 in the national Breathe HR Awards, which were presented in London.

The firm, which was founded in 2006, was also highly commended for best use of social media.

Managing director Rebecca Woolmington said: “It's a huge honour.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33