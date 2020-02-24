HR firm award

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
Monday, 24 February 2020
A HUMAN resources consultancy based in Goring has been honoured.
HRCentral, of Manor Road, was named Advocate of the Year 2019 in the national Breathe HR Awards, which were presented in London.
The firm, which was founded in 2006, was also highly commended for best use of social media.
Managing director Rebecca Woolmington said: “It's a huge honour.”
Pupils love Valentine's Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE'S Day bake off competition was held
