Women ‘overwhelmed’ to win inspiring award

TWO women who won a Henley Heroes award last year say they were “honoured” to be recognised.

Juliette Coles and Tamryn Settle received the inspiring individual award for running the Shiplake Stars netball club.

The club provides training to about 70 girls at Shiplake College on Sunday mornings and also runs walking netball sessions at Shiplake Memorial Hall for about 20 older women on Tuesdays.

It also holds after-school sessions at Shiplake primary for about 20 girls each Tuesday and a week-long summer camp for girls and boys at the college in August.

Mrs Settle, 43, from Sonning Common, said she was surprised to win the award.

She said: “We came away totally inspired from hearing what everybody else gets up to. We were absolutely blown away. There were some great people in our category.

“You feel honoured to live somewhere people are really prepared to get stuck in.

“The walk from the table to the stage felt like about 10 miles. It was completely overwhelming because we knew that people had taken the time to say nice things about us. I would urge people to nominate someone this year. It means a huge amount and lets them know they’re appreciated. It’s a lovely thing to do.”

Mrs Coles, 42, from Shiplake, said: “We did not expect to win at all, especially when you see all the other wonderful things people do in the community.

“We were overwhelmed, very proud and honoured to win.

“If people do something for the community they should definitely be put forward for a Henley Heroes award. They should be recognised for what they do. It’s wonderful to achieve an award like that and to be part of it.”