Man who went extra mile

A MAN who won a Henley Heroes award last year is encouraging people to make a nomination this time.

Mike Trethewey, 75, of Queen Street, Henley, won the outstanding achievement prize in the sporting awards section.

The former chairman of Henley Rugby Club was recognised for overseeing the fundraising drive for the refurbishment of its clubhouse and also turning its finances around.

He said the work had translated into sporting success this season, with Henley Hawks leading National League 2 South. Mr Trethewey said: “I was completely surprised to win but highly honoured to think that people had gone to the trouble of nominating me.

“I was absolutely delighted. One thing Henley is justly proud of is the number of sporting clubs it has.

“The event itself was fantastic — very jolly and fun with good company.

“I would encourage anyone else to make a nomination because it’s a pretty simple process. It just has to be someone you think has gone the extra mile.”

