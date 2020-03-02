Painter who turns big names into miniatures

AWARD-WINNING artist Bill Mundy wants his legacy to inspire a new generation of portrait miniaturists.

The 83-year-old, who has lived in Henley for 42 years, has just released a book about his life and work so others can learn about his unique art form.

It is called My Life in Miniature and he says it will explain how he became one of the best portrait miniature artists in the world.

Mr Mundy has sold almost half of the first 300 copies that were printed in November.

In the book, he explains how his technique and methods have developed throughout his 40-year career.

“If you want to know anything about how to paint a miniature then read my book,” he says. “It’s the best thing of all because I’ve spent months and months writing that book.

“I paint eight hours a day every day — it’s full time — and luckily I still get commissions and sell miniatures and other paintings. You’ll never make a living from it but I do because I’ve been doing it for such a long time and I’m well-known.”

Before he does any painting, Mr Mundy will always photograph his subjects in a range of poses from which he later works.

He will follow this up with a sketch, which he uses alongside the picture to determine the size and shape of the miniature he is about to create.

Watercolour is then applied to Kelmscott vellum as a base for the painting, although other materials such as parchment, ivorine, lumabase and polymin are also acceptable.

Mr Mundy has even used 10,000-year-old mammoth ivory reclaimed from the Russian permafrost.

The watercolours are applied during daylight hours with very small brushes and the natural light is supplemented by two “daylight” bulbs.

“As I paint I imagine the person sitting in front of me,” says Mr Mundy.

“Portrait miniatures is a very difficult art. You need a steady hand, good eyesight, dedication to the task and peace. It took me 10 years to get to the level I am today.

“The satisfaction I feel in slowly building up a likeness is tremendously rewarding. Patience is required when building up the colours, tone and shade to achieve a likeness.”

His devotion explains how he has painted almost 800 miniature portraits, won numerous awards and displayed his work at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibitions in London.

The artist’s journey to international acclaim began when he was working in advertising in Singapore during the Seventies.

In 1975 he was invited to a book launch by The Straits Times, the leading English language newspaper in the country.

He was presented with a book by Daphne Foskett called British Portrait Miniatures, which intrigued him and led to his love affair with the art.

His first portrait commission came that same year when the Sultan of Johor invited him to his palace in nearby Malaysia.

The 80-year-old sultan wanted a portrait of himself as a young man and soon afterwards asked Mr Mundy for a contemporary one.

He recalls: “The sultan had somehow heard of me and he rang and asked me to come across to the palace. He gave me a big black and white photograph of him as a young man and all the medals he had at the time.

“He loved the portrait and since then I’ve probably painted seven or eight miniatures of him.

“When I brought my brother and his wife and four children out for a holiday one Christmas, we went to the palace for lunch with him and he spent the whole day with us.

“He showed us everything — his aeroplane, polo ground — and we also had a lovely lunch at the palace. That was really nice. We got on very well.”

Mr Mundy’s portrait of the elder sultan was accepted to the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, which prompted his move back to England after 20 years spent in Asia.

He decided to become a full-time portrait painter and began to receive commissions from interesting and famous people around the world.

His travels have taken him far and wide but he has never been to southern Africa or South America, where miniaturism is not well established.

He still flies to Singapore every couple of years and stays at the members-only Tanglin Club and contacts the sultan’s family, who are still in Malaysia.

Mr Mundy has painted the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen’s horse Phantom Gold, Boris Johnson and members of the Thai royal family, among others.

“It’s great that I’ve met such interesting people but I do this because of the satisfaction,” he says. “The royals never mention artworks after they are commissioned and you don’t get feedback.”

He has also painted the comedian Spike Milligan and local people, such as singer Vince Hill, Debbie McGee and Sir David Money-Coutts, former chairman of Coutts Bank in London, who lived in Peppard.

The portrait of Sir David was subsequently acquired by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and Mr Mundy became the only living miniature portrait artist to be represented there.

Painting Mr Johnson would probably be easier now than when he did it a decade ago. Mr Mundy says: “When he came his hair was a real mess. I had a new comb in the cupboard and gave it to him but it didn’t make any difference at all, so I painted his hair a little bit neater than it actually was in real life.

“It was really messy. I just made it a little bit tidier, not as tidy as it is now because Carrie [Symonds] has really made him much tidier.

“He was very pleased and he has a copy of it. I also did a pencil drawing which he has.”

Mr Mundy’s success did not happen overnight and he spent 10 years working to perfect his technique.

“You have to be doing it all the time,” he says. “Whenever I finish a picture I always think ‘are they going to be happy with it’. You never, never know. A likeness is in the eye of the beholder, especially with children.

“The satisfaction I feel in gradually building up a likeness and, if possible, character is tremendously rewarding.

“It’s also rewarding to see a client’s face as they see their painting for the first time and hold it in their hand.

“It gives me total satisfaction to do the thing I like doing best while making a living from it.”

Mr Mundy has just finished two miniatures for an important client in Marlow and another one for Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg, who visited his studio before Christmas.

The parliamentarian received a recommendation from Sir Roy Strong, former chairman of the V&A.

“He thinks I’m the best,” says Mr Mundy. “Mr Rees-Mogg posed for me and I took photographs. After I’d sent the miniature to him, he rang me and was very pleased. He just said that his family was all very delighted.”

He allowed Mr Rees-Mogg to reveal his teeth when he smiled, even though this is usually something he asks his subjects to avoid because of the difficulty in painting teeth in such a tiny work.

“I wanted to make sure he had a smile,” he says. “You’ve got to get a little bit of their character and I always want my subjects to feel relaxed and his relaxed pose was good.

“The most difficult thing to do to get the likeness has got to be the mouth because it is moving all the time and talking. The eyes are important too.”

Mr Mundy recently returned from Florida, where he was taking part in a miniature exhibition and won first prize in portraiture for his depiction of Anna Fitzpatrick, from Hurst.

“I met her in the bank and thought ‘what a pretty girl’ and we got talking,” he says. “She has let me paint her a number of times.”

Mr Mundy says he has won everything and just wants to continue painting for clients for the rest of his life.

He says: “I would like to continue to paint interesting people and keep my health. Over the last 10 years various things have gone wrong. I had bowel and lung cancer but I’d like to go on painting to 100.”

• My Life in Miniature (£30) is available from the Bell Bookshop in Henley or from www.billmundy.co.uk