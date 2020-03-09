9in kitchen knife found at roadside by litter-pickers

VOLUNTEERS filled 10 bin bags with rubbish, including a knife, when they cleared the side of a busy road in Charvil.

Eight members of Charvil Matters tackled the verge alongside the A4 Bath Road in the latest of their monthly litter-picks to improve the appearance of the village.

They found a new 9in kitchen knife still in its plastic packaging, a Yamaha electronic keyboard and football medals saying “Reading & District Sunday Football League” which were covered in mud and in a hedge.

Sam Akhtar, who founded the environmental group last summer, said: “It was really windy and overcast, so it was tough to be out in the cold but luckily we have some really good volunteers who still came out.

“The most important thing is that a knife was removed from the streets. It looked brand new. We don’t know how it got there but it is obviously very worrying to find things like that.”

The volunteers recently tidied up Milestone Avenue but Mr Akhtar said that more litter had already appeared there.

“We may need to look at ways to prevent it from happening and be more proactive as there is clearly an issue,” he said.

“The way I see it is we are doing something positive and when I go by these areas now it fills me with a huge sense of personal pride. There are hot spots that we need to do more regularly but it helps if we keep on top of things.”

Charvil’s annual village litter-pick will take place on March 29 from 2pm to 4pm.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the village hall and will be provided with bags, pickers and hi-vis vests.

They will need to bring gloves, sturdy footwear and any cutting equipment they might want.