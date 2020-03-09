Townlands cafe open

A CAFE has re-opened at Townlands Memorial Hospital.

The Coffee Bean, which is based on the ground floor, first opened in January.

However, the business had to close as the new owner had not yet signed a contract with the landlord.

It opened the doors again last month and will be open on weekdays from 9am to 5pm.

It is run by Jan Wilson, from Mapledurham, who is a former nurse.

She had the inspiration for the cafe after visiting a friend at Townlands 18 months ago when she had to keep leaving the site to buy coffee.

Visitors can purchase cakes, crisps, salads, sandwiches, jacket potatoes and soup, as well as hot and cold drinks.

The cafe is in a room behind the children’s play area, which had been earmarked for a dentistry service before the hospital opened in 2016.

Both Starbucks and Costa Coffee were approached to occupy the space, but declined.