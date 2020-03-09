Give a pat on the back to those who work hard

AN environmental campaigner who won a Henley Heroes award last year is encouraging people to nominate deserving candidates this year.

Patrick Fleming, who is secretary of Greener Henley and also runs an environmental science competition for schools, won the community award in the Greener Henley category.

The 66-year-old, of Berkshire Road, Henley, said: “It was nice to win but in my case it’s just as important to recognise those who take our message on board and act to make a difference for the planet. One person can’t make those big, important changes by themselves.

“However, I think there are a lot of people who appreciate a pat on the back and it’s good for some people, particularly where they’ve been working away for a project or charity for years, whether it’s with children or older people.

“I’d strongly recommend that people nominate anyone they know who’s been beavering away and now deserves some recognition.”