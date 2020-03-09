Club appeals for hirers after refurbishment

THE Salisbury Conservative Club in Henley has re-opened its function room following refurbishment.

The club in Queen Street has new flooring and carpets as well as a new bar, furniture and fittings. The snooker room was also repainted.

Officials hope that the makeover will attract more hirers. President John Grout said: “We really want to get the word out that we’ve done this as it’s looking great and has to be one of the cheapest venues in town.

“There’s nothing that wasn’t here before but we’ve updated everything with much nicer versions and made it generally more welcoming.

“Unfortunately, some people seem to have forgotten about us but this should bring us back into their minds. It’s looking great and we’re really proud of it.”

For more information about membership, call the secretary on (01491) 572300.

• The club’s annual meeting will be held on Thursday, March 26 at 8.30pm.