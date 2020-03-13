Owners delighted with Crufts honours

THREE generations of rare black whippet belonging to a woman from Stoke Row won rosettes at this year’s Crufts.

Diana Webber’s dogs Swift, three, and her daughter Scarlett, 17 months, were awarded firsts in the racing and coursing and graduate classes respectively.

It was Scarlett’s first entry in the show.

Swift’s father Raven, six, was placed second in the racing and coursing class.

Miss Webber, who has been competing at the event in Birmingham for almost 30 years, said: “I’m very pleased. I didn’t expect it.

“The dogs seemed to enjoy themselves. There were about 430 whippets so there were an awful lot of male and female classes.”

The show organisers had taken precautions against the coronavirus.

Miss Webber said: “There was handwash everywhere and the doors were wide open rather than ones you had to push. It’s amazing how you go through it all without touching things.”

Carol Madeley’s eight-year-old Welsh springer spaniel Pippin was placed third in the veteran class.

Mrs Madeley, who lives in Checkendon and has been attending the show for about 10 years, said: “I’m absolutely delighted because the veterans tend to be other champions and older dogs that are still going.”

She said the Channel 4 presenter Clare Balding was helping to raise awareness of endangered British breeds and the Welsh springer spaniel was one of the ones that were highlighted, along with the Sussex spaniel.

“I found the show very busy this year,” said Mrs Madeley. “There was an enormous number of entries in the gundog group. There were 16 in the veteran class, which is very large.”