Women of Achievement winners revealed

SIX women from the Henley area were honoured at this year’s Sue Ryder Women of Achievement Awards.

Guests packed Phyllis Court Club in Henley for the 14th annual awards ceremony on Friday night, which included almost 30 nominees, their families and friends as well as sponsors.

The black-tie dinner was hosted by BBC Radio Berkshire presenter Michelle Jordan and auctioneer Jonty Hearnden.

It celebrated the achievements of women in seven categories – business, sport, community and public service and recognised creative thinking, those who have triumphed in the face of adversity and mentors.

The business award was won by Rose Grimond, who founded Nettlebed Creamery in 2015 and has won several awards for her cheeses, which is now stocked by Waitrose.

She also works with Huntercombe Prison to help rehabilitate inmates.

Margaret Butler, 78, from Nettlebed, won the community award. She has been the Poppy Appeal organiser for the Royal British Legion for more than 30 years.

She also volunteers are the doctor’s surgery, taking the elderly to hospital appointments, is a committee member of the Nettlebed Sports association and helps to organise the village fete.

Claire McIntosh, from Henley, won the sport category. She chairs the race committee at Henley Women’s Regatta and has helped organise the event for more than five years.

Melissa Walker, from Goring, who works at the family-run AB Walker funeral directors, won the public service award.

She volunteers with Street Pastors, an organisation which cares for and supports those who are on the streets between 10pm and 4am.

Mrs Walker also volunteers at Bed for the Night, which allows homeless people to shelter in churches throughout the winter months, and created a bereavement course for those struggling to come to terms with death.

Susanna Cesar-Morton, from Henley, won the innovation award after she founded blogging site BritMums on 2008 and ranks in the top 10 of UK family travel blogs.

Tamsin Phipps, from Wargrave, won the mentor award. She is the leader of Wargrave 1st Guides group and has been involved in guiding for 53 years, starting as a brownie aged seven.

The event raised £67,906 for Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire Palliative Care Hub, which cares for and supports people aged 18 and over who are living with life-limiting conditions.

Fern Haynes, head of hospice fundraising at Sue Ryder, said: “It was very humbling to be in a room filled with women who go above and beyond in their chosen field.”

A full report, including reaction and more pictures, will be published in this week’s Henley Standard, out on Friday.

Picture by Martin Pickles