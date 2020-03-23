Nice surprise to win award

A WOMAN who won the inspiration award at last year’s Henley Heroes awards says it is “lovely” to recognise those who support the community.

Melba Pitt, 95, has helped young people in Henley for more than 45 years, organising a toy library in the Seventies at the Baptist church for children with learning disabilities.

She also raised money for a sensory room there and relaunched the South Oxfordshire Mencap Society, where she still helps out.

Mrs Pitt, who lives in Nicholas Road, Henley, said she was “flabbergasted” to win last year but it was nice for people who work hard to feel appreciated.

She said: “One does these things but one does not expect something like this. We don’t do it to get rewarded but it is really nice when it comes. It is absolutely lovely for people to be recognised in this way.”

Mrs Pitt has also previously helped with the Henley Talking Newspaper, which is a service that she now uses due to failing eyesight.

She added: “Henley is so community minded.”