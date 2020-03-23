Monday, 23 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nice surprise to win award

Nice surprise to win award

A WOMAN who won the inspiration award at last year’s Henley Heroes awards says it is “lovely” to recognise those who support the community.

Melba Pitt, 95, has helped young people in Henley for more than 45 years, organising a toy library in the Seventies at the Baptist church for children with learning disabilities.

She also raised money for a sensory room there and relaunched the South Oxfordshire Mencap Society, where she still helps out.

Mrs Pitt, who lives in Nicholas Road, Henley, said she was “flabbergasted” to win last year but it was nice for people who work hard to feel appreciated.

She said: “One does these things but one does not expect something like this. We don’t do it to get rewarded but it is really nice when it comes. It is absolutely lovely for people to be recognised in this way.”

Mrs Pitt has also previously helped with the Henley Talking Newspaper, which is a service that she now uses due to failing eyesight.

She added: “Henley is so community minded.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33