Monday, 30 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Salon raffle

A RAFFLE at the Virgo Beauty salon in Goring raised £540 for the village’s first responders.

The money will fund a team of volunteers who are first on the scene at emergencies in the village under the guidance of the South Central Ambulance Service.

The money will help maintain the team’s emergency vehicle fitted with life-saving equipment.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33