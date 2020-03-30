Dry cleaners’ processes will kill the coronavirus

LILLY Dry Clean in New Street is still open for business.

Our dry cleaning and laundering processes kill Covid-19 (coronavirus) on all garments and linen.

All bedding and household linen is laundered at the recommended temperature of 60C as set out by the NHS.

A collection and delivery service is available — please phone for more information.

Andy has been in the dry cleaning business for 30 years and has a vast knowledge of garments and fabric from his days in the tailoring industry.

He offers a range of cleaning services including all bedding and duvets, bridal and evening wear/gowns, curtain service (take down and put back up), alteration service, shirt service and all dry cleaning.

During the coronavirus, we will collect and deliver back to you using a local Henley minicab company who are also struggling during this difficult period. As a Henley shopkeeper we aim to support each other in order to get through this unprecedentedly difficult period that we are all facing.

Naturally, too, we are practising social distancing. If using our collection/delivery service, we will deliver either to a designated safe place or your home, keeping our distance from you and can invoice you via email whereby payment can be made to us online.

Please note that our new opening hours due to the coronavirus pandemic are 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 3pm on Saturdays.

Please call us on (01491) 636232 or 07970 649320.