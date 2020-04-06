No garden bins service

READING Borough Council has suspended its garden waste collection service due to staff shortages as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

It will focus on the collection of household waste and recycling from doorsteps.

Refunds will not be issued but the council is delaying the renewal of subscriptions for the 2020-21 service, which was due to begin on Wednesday, so residents will still receive a full year’s collection of garden waste they have paid for from the point at which the service is resumed.

For the period that garden waste collections are suspended, residents are advised to store garden waste at home by cutting it up and leaving it in a corner of the garden, or making a compost heap.

Meanwhile, the household waste recycling centre in Reading has closed.

re3, which operates the facility, said: “This decision has not been taken lightly but we must now all play our part, stay home to save lives and protect the vulnerable, elderly and the NHS.”

The decision will be reviewed after three weeks.

