Funding offer

Monday, 06 April 2020
A FOUNDATION set up in memory of a former Mayor of Henley is providing emergency funding to organisations tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
The Anthony (Tony) Lane Foundation is offering grants of up to £1,000. Organisations that apply should explain how they are helping people affected by the disruption.
To make an application, email Della Burnside at della.burnside@theburnside
partnership.com
06 April 2020
