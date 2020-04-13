Kiln history

A TAXI firm is to set up a control room next to ... [more]
AN information board is to be installed at the Brick Kiln in Nettlebed.
The village was the centre of a thriving brick business from medieval times until the 20th century.
The bottle-shaped kiln, off Kiln Close, was built in the early 17th or 18th century and is the only one of its type in the country to be
preserved.
From 1927 to 1938 the kiln was used to burn lime. It then fell into disrepair but was restored in 1975.
